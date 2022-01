MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The rain turned to snow overnight for most of the area, putting a white coating on cars, lawns and creating slushy conditions on roads Sunday morning.

Roadways wet & slushy this am. Roads likely to ice over later today. Stay home if you can #memphiswx pic.twitter.com/oaGKogLdvb — melissa moon (@MMoon_WREG3) January 16, 2022

Any snowfall is expected to wrap up by noon, and temperatures this afternoon are expected in the mid 30s.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through the afternoon for most of the News Channel 3 viewing area.