Tracking Ida: Storm brings heavy rain, threat of flash flooding across southeastern U.S.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Ida is battering the southeastern United States with heavy rains as it moves north over Mississippi Monday morning.

“Heavy rainfall and flash flooding threat spreading over much of Mississippi, Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle,” the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Ida made landfall Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The storm knocked out power to 1,082,955 across Louisiana and neighboring Mississippi. It is being blamed for at least one death in Louisiana. NBC News reports residents have been urged to evacuate after a levee failure in Alliance, about 20 miles southeast of New Orleans.

At 2 p.m. ET, Ida had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was centered about 20 miles southwest of Jackson, Mississippi. It was moving north at 9 mph.

The storm is forecast to move over Mississippi Monday night, across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday and near the Appalachians on Wednesday.

The storm is forecast to dump an additional 4 to 8 inches of rain on southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. “Storm total rainfall accumulations of 10 to 18 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 24 inches are expected,” the NHC said.

Forecasters say the heavy rain has resulted in”catastrophic impacts along the southeast coast of Louisiana.” Life-threatening flash flooding and significant riverine flooding has occurred. Storm surge of 1 to 6 feet is possible in parts of Louisiana, Alabama and the Florida border.

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama/Florida border

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama/Florida border