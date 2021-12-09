MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Heads up, Memphis area. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning, our Weather Expert Wendy Nations says.
The National Weather Service puts the entire area in a threat level of 3 out of 5 for severe weather Friday afternoon and night.
The main concerns with these storms are damaging winds and tornadoes. There is also a potential for large hail and heavy rainfall.
The city of Memphis Public Works Department urged residents to prepare for possible standing water in low-lying areas, and asked people to clear out storm drains. City crews will be ready to respond.