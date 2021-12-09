MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Heads up, Memphis area. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning, our Weather Expert Wendy Nations says.

The National Weather Service puts the entire area in a threat level of 3 out of 5 for severe weather Friday afternoon and night.

Friday's severe weather potential has been increased to an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) across most of the Mid-South. Severe thunderstorms will be capable of damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes from Friday afternoon through the overnight period. #tnwx #arwx #mswx #mowx pic.twitter.com/CCZI9XjmVI — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) December 9, 2021

The main concerns with these storms are damaging winds and tornadoes. There is also a potential for large hail and heavy rainfall.

The city of Memphis Public Works Department urged residents to prepare for possible standing water in low-lying areas, and asked people to clear out storm drains. City crews will be ready to respond.