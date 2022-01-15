MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Get prepared — A significant winter storm will affect the News Channel 3 viewing area starting Saturday evening.



UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Watch for counties in West Tennessee, Eastern Arkansas and Northern Mississippi in effect from 9 PM Saturday until 3 PM Sunday.



The National Weather Service said heavy wet snow is expected and snow accumulation may reach two to four inches.

The event will start with rain — up to 1.5 inches of it. If you live in North Mississippi, the National Weather Service says to be on the lookout for potential flooding.

That will transition to snow beginning late in the evening and overnight into Sunday. NWS says it will be a wet, heavy snow. The most affected area will be West Tennessee, but North Mississippi should expect precipitation, too.

North winds of 15 to 20 mph could bring downed trees and power outages, NWS said. Travel will get dicey overnight with roads and bridges freezing. Snowfall will peak after midnight.

The WREG Weather Experts say 1-3 inches of snow is expected, although it could be more like 2-4 inches for some areas.

There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for the entire News Channel 3 viewing area.