MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All of the Memphis area and the Mid-South is at risk of severe weather Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service on Friday morning upgraded a large portion of the area to “Moderate Risk,” or a 4 out of 5 on the scale. That means severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and strong tornadoes exists.

The area south of the Tennessee-Mississippi border is at “Enhanced Risk.” See the map on this story.

🚨 UPDATE…Portions of the Mid-South have been UPGRADED to a Moderate Risk (4/5) for late afternoon through tomorrow morning. The rest of the area remains in an Enhanced Risk (3/5).



Main Reason for upgrade: The tornado threat has increased. Please stay weather aware tonight. pic.twitter.com/zXTFYL0BD0 — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) December 10, 2021

NWS said the main reason for the upgrade Friday was the increased risk of tornadoes for the area.

The main concerns with these storms are damaging winds and tornadoes. There is also a potential for large hail and heavy rainfall.

The city of Memphis Public Works Department urged residents to prepare for possible standing water in low-lying areas, and asked people to clear out storm drains. City crews will be ready to respond.