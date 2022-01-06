MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An icy mix will start your day Thursday. Rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow began moving across the Mid-South early Thursday morning, causing closings or delays for many school districts.

Temperatures fell during the overnight hours, dropping into the upper 20s by morning, and icy spots on bridges and overpasses will be a concern for morning commuters.

A Winter Storm Warning was issued at 4 a.m. for parts of West Tennessee, including Dyersburg. However, most of the area, including Shelby County and counties in Mississippi and Arkansas, remains under a Winter Weather Advisory.

⚠️Head's up! A large portion of West Tennessee has been Upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. The rest of the area remains under a Winter Weather Advisory. Avoid unnecessary travel today, if possible. Be safe. #tnwx #arwx #mswx #mowx pic.twitter.com/MS356lPKms — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) January 6, 2022

Precipitation will end midday with temperatures holding near freezing. Conditions will improve quickly by the afternoon, but after that, bitter cold will be a concern. Overnight Thursday, we fall to between 15-20 degrees.

One of the things we look at here @NWSMemphis is how the forecast can go sideways and what are the possible outcomes. One useful tool is the "Reasonable Worst Case Scenario", meaning there is a 10% chance that this much snow (sleet is in there too) occurs.#tnwx #mswx #mowx #arwx pic.twitter.com/XixYcE5Q0q — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) January 6, 2022