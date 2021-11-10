Here’s your latest forecast from News Channel 3 Weather expert Todd Demers.

After a mild start, look for sunshine to warm us back to near 70 this afternoon, with light winds from the south. There will be increasing clouds overnight, with lows in the mid-50s. Rain will become likely by daybreak.

Rain early on Thursday will give way to clearing, breezy and cooler weather for the weekend (WREG TV 3, Memphis TN) pic.twitter.com/1Z4m9lBB5D — Todd Demers (@Toddon3_WREG) November 10, 2021

Storms will start Thursday morning with rapid passage of our latest cold front. Northwest winds will return in the afternoon leading to much cooler weather for the rest of the week and weekend.

