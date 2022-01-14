MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in Tennessee, you are likely to get snow this weekend, according to updated models from the National Weather Service on Friday.

But WREG Weather Experts say we might be expecting less than some forecasts because temperatures and conditions are changing quickly.

Rain moving through the Mid-South on Saturday will change over to snow by the late evening and into Sunday. Almost the entire News Channel 3 viewing area could be affected, but the heaviest activity is forecast along a line that roughly follows Interstate 40 between Memphis and Nashville.

The official NWS model shows 2-4 inches of snowfall in the Memphis area, with higher amounts to the northeast toward Jackson. However, in a worst-case scenario, NWS forecasters said it’s reasonable to expect up to 4 to 6 inches across much of West Tennessee.

Snow forecast model from the National Weather Service on Friday.

“Heavy wet snow and gusty wind could cause travel difficulties and power outages,” the NWS said.

Wind chills Saturday night and Sunday are forecast to drop into the teens, with winds gusting up to 20 mph.

See video forecast from National Weather Service

The impact is forecast to be moderate to minor in most of the area, but could be major closer to Nashville. NWS cautions that there is still uncertainty in their weather models.

A Winter Storm Watch will begin at noon Saturday, extending to 6 p.m. Sunday for an area that includes all of the Tennessee counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area, plus North Mississippi from DeSoto to Alcorn counties, and Eastern Arkansas north of Forrest City into the Missouri bootheel.