MEMPHIS, Tenn. ––– A threat for severe weather will be back for the Mid-South Wednesday afternoon.

Strong to severe storms will emerge across the Mid-South, especially in north Mississippi, as a cold front moves through, according to NWS Memphis.

An enhanced risk with storms producing high winds, heavy rainfall and tornadoes will be possible, mainly south of I-40.

Our weather experts ask you to stay alert as conditions will rapidly change across the region on Wednesday afternoon.

The severe weather threat comes almost three weeks after strong storms and tornadoes began in the Mid-South and tore through parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas. One person was killed in Monette, Arkansas.

Check back to this story or our weather page for updates.