MEMPHIS, Tenn. — December 1 kicks off meteorological winter in the northern hemisphere. The start of astronomical winter this year – the winter solstice – occurs on December 21.

But, what is the difference between the two?

Simply put, meteorological winter is based on the annual temperature cycle and astronomical winter is based on the position of earth in relation to the sun.

Based on temperature and weather patterns, meteorological winter is December, January, and February. The astronomical calendar defines winter, or the winter solstice, as a day when the sun passes directly above 23.5° South latitude or the Tropic of Capricorn. It’s the day in the Northern Hemisphere when we have the shortest amount of daylight.

Of course, nature has its own plans when temperatures fall to freezing or we pull out the shorts on December 1. In the Mid-South it will feel more like spring for the rest of the week.