MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Go Jim Go has raised more than $3.5 million since 2006, and Meteorologist Jim Jaggers and his team are ready to get back on the road to help Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital! We plan to keep our schools, riders and supporters safe as we ride for this 16th annual Go Jim Go.

Your support is more important than ever because school fundraising will be difficult with so many students going back to school after a difficult year. Many other Le Bonheur fundraising efforts have been cancelled or limited due to the pandemic. You can click here to donate now and find out how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur.

This year’s ride is September 15 – 22.

For questions about Go Jim Go, you can email our coordinator Antoinette.Katoe@WREG.com or call her at (901) 543-2338.

