MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis set new high-temperature records this year on both Christmas Day and the day after Christmas.



On average, Memphis is set to have the hottest December ever recorded, about 12 degrees above normal, according to the WREG Weather Experts.



According to data provided by the National Weather Service, the hottest December on record was set in 1889 with monthly average temperatures at 60.2° F.



The “normal” temperature range is 53.8 °F for the month of December.



NWS data showed that in 2021, the average high temperatures for December were 65.8° F, soon to shatter the all-time temperature record.

The area was on course to set another record Tuesday.