Memphis area weather forecast from the News Channel 3 Weather Experts

Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 Memphis Weather

We’re enjoying another day of relatively low humidity, but be advised, this will be the last cool and comfortable day for some time. The heat and humidity will be cranking back up over the next few days. Also, keep your eye on a cold front to our south. That front will probably move back northward as a warm front, sparking a few showers and thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon and evening.

Tonight, clear skies with early morning temperatures much warmer than last night. Expect a low around 69 degrees and southeast wind around 5 mph.

Partly cloudy skies on Thursday with a chance for a few isolated showers and/or thunderstorms. Thursday’s high 91 with southerly winds around 10 mph. Thursday night, partly cloudy with a low of 75.

Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Friday’s high 92 with an overnight low of 76.

A few storms are possible on Saturday but more likely on Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, overnight lows in the mid 70s.

