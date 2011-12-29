Memphis area weather forecast from the News Channel 3 Weather Experts

Wednesday News at Noon

Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 Memphis Weather

We’re enjoying another day of relatively low humidity, but be advised, this will be the last cool and comfortable day for some time. The heat and humidity will be cranking back up over the next few days. Also, keep your eye on a cold front to our south. That front will probably move back northward as a warm front, sparking a few showers and thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon and evening.

Tonight, clear skies with early morning temperatures much warmer than last night. Expect a low around 69 degrees and southeast wind around 5 mph.

Partly cloudy skies on Thursday with a chance for a few isolated showers and/or thunderstorms. Thursday’s high 91 with southerly winds around 10 mph. Thursday night, partly cloudy with a low of 75.

Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Friday’s high 92 with an overnight low of 76.

A few storms are possible on Saturday but more likely on Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, overnight lows in the mid 70s.

The latest Severe Weather Alerts for our area






Meet the WREG Weather Experts





Tim Simpson
Jim Jaggers
Todd Demers
Wendy Nations





Find the 7-Day Hourly Forecast here


		
			

				

	

		Investigations			





			
		

		
						
		

		
						
		

		
				




	

		
			More Investigations
					
	

	

			

			



	

		
		

		
	


	

					

				


	

		

						

				

					
					
Sunny

				

				

					
Downtown Memphis

					
						85°F					
					Sunny
					
						Feels like 85°					
				

				

					
Wind

					

						8 mph S					

					
Humidity

					

						36%					

					
Sunrise

					

					
Sunset

					

				

			

		

		

			
Tonight

			

				

					
					
Clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10%.

				

				

					
						69°F					
					Clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10%.
				

				

					
Wind

					

						7 mph SE					

					
Precip

					

						0%					

					
Sunset

					

					
Moon Phase

					
Waxing Gibbous

				

			

		

	



			

					

				


	

		

						

				

					
					
Sunny

				

				

					
Olive Branch

					
						86°F					
					Sunny
					
						Feels like 87°					
				

				

					
Wind

					

						7 mph SE					

					
Humidity

					

						39%					

					
Sunrise

					

					
Sunset

					

				

			

		

		

			
Tonight

			

				

					
					
Clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10%.

				

				

					
						69°F					
					Clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10%.
				

				

					
Wind

					

						7 mph SE					

					
Precip

					

						0%					

					
Sunset

					

					
Moon Phase

					
Waxing Gibbous

				

			

		

	



			

					

				


	

		

						

				

					
					
Sunny

				

				

					
Wynne

					
						84°F					
					Sunny
					
						Feels like 84°					
				

				

					
Wind

					

						8 mph SSE					

					
Humidity

					

						38%					

					
Sunrise

					

					
Sunset

					

				

			

		

		

			
Tonight

			

				

					
					
Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

				

				

					
						68°F					
					Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
				

				

					
Wind

					

						8 mph SSE					

					
Precip

					

						6%					

					
Sunset

					

					
Moon Phase

					
Waxing Gibbous

				

			

		

	



			

					

				


	

		

						

				

					
					
Sunny

				

				

					
Dyersburg

					
						83°F					
					Sunny
					
						Feels like 84°					
				

				

					
Wind

					

						7 mph SE					

					
Humidity

					

						40%					

					
Sunrise

					

					
Sunset

					

				

			

		

		

			
Tonight

			

				

					
					
Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

				

				

					
						63°F					
					Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
				

				

					
Wind

					

						7 mph SE					

					
Precip

					

						5%					

					
Sunset

					

					
Moon Phase

					
Waxing Gibbous

				

			

		

	



			

					

				


	

		

						

				

					
					
Sunny

				

				

					
Bolivar

					
						84°F					
					Sunny
					
						Feels like 84°					
				

				

					
Wind

					

						7 mph E					

					
Humidity

					

						41%					

					
Sunrise

					

					
Sunset

					

				

			

		

		

			
Tonight

			

				

					
					
Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

				

				

					
						62°F					
					Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
				

				

					
Wind

					

						7 mph SE					

					
Precip

					

						6%					

					
Sunset

					

					
Moon Phase

					
Waxing Gibbous

				

			

		

	



			

					

				


	

		

						

				

					
					
Sunny

				

				

					
Oxford

					
						83°F					
					Sunny
					
						Feels like 84°					
				

				

					
Wind

					

						5 mph SSE					

					
Humidity

					

						45%					

					
Sunrise

					

					
Sunset

					

				

			

		

		

			
Tonight

			

				

					
					
Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.

				

				

					
						65°F					
					Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
				

				

					
Wind

					

						3 mph ESE					

					
Precip

					

						10%					

					
Sunset

					

					
Moon Phase

					
Waxing Gibbous

				

			

		

	



			

					

				


	

		

						

				

					
					
Sunny

				

				

					
Blytheville

					
						84°F					
					Sunny
					
						Feels like 84°					
				

				

					
Wind

					

						3 mph SSE					

					
Humidity

					

						36%					

					
Sunrise

					

					
Sunset

					

				

			

		

		

			
Tonight

			

				

					
					
Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

				

				

					
						65°F					
					Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
				

				

					
Wind

					

						7 mph SSE					

					
Precip

					

						5%					

					
Sunset

					

					
Moon Phase

					
Waxing Gibbous

				

			

		

	



			

			




			



		

		
		
			

				

	

		Top stories			





			
		

		
						
		

		
						
		

		
						
		

		
				




	

		
			More Top Stories