SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Atlanta Braves third baseman and World Series champion Austin Riley is back home.

Tuesday night, Riley was at Silo Square in Southaven, giving back, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans as part of the Buy a Christmas Tree, Change a Life fundraiser to help benefit the Healing Hearts Child Advocacy center in Southaven.

Riley had a career year in Atlanta this season, hitting over 300 with 33 homers and 107 RBI in helping the Braves win their first World Series title since 1995 at just 24 years old out of Desoto Central high school.

“I’ve only been in the league for three years and to win a World Series in year three and to see all who’s come behind me. Freddy and Brian Snitker, those guys that have been here forever and just now getting one, I mean I feel a little spoiled honestly,” Riley said. “I’m just a simple guy from Southaven, Mississippi. Love to hunt. Love to fish. I would have never thought I would be in this spot. To see the kids out here, I think that’s what it’s all about. To be where I’m at, if that gives them that little sense of urgency to chase their dreams, that’s what it’s all about.

So what’s next for Riley?

What do you do after winning a World Series so young?

“Another one, I guess. That’s the only thing I can think of.”