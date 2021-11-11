MEMPHIS — Coming off their biggest win of the year, doing a number on 23rd ranked SMU, the Tigers set their sights on East Carolina this weekend with a chance to extend one of the better streaks in school history.

A win over a much improved Pirates team Saturday will give the U of M six wins and make them bowl eligible for an eighth straight season.

I know bowl games have become pretty routine here, but that wasn’t always the case.

This Tiger team has had its fair share of struggles and injuries to overcome this season but now, they’re gearing toward playing their best football of the season.

“We are actually just playing for pride. We know how good of a team we are and, whoever in front of us, we just want to show that we can get it done against anybody, if we play like Memphis Tigers ball,” said Tigers defensive end Morris Joseph. “We still have a lot to play for. There’s still goals in front of us. Standards have risen here.”

The Tigers and Pirates kick things off Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at the Liberty Bowl.