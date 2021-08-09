Williams’ debuts in Grizzlies Summer League win

LAS VEGAS — A day after signing his rookie contract with the Grizzlies, not only did top pick Ziaire Williams make his Grizzlies’ debut, the 6’10” Williams got the start for Memphis against Brooklyn to tip off the Las Vegas Summer League.

Ninety second into the game, Williams made his mark.

The Stanford product made a steal on one end, running the floor to slam in on the other. It was the kind of play that makes you understand why Grizzlies General Manager Zach Kleiman was so enamored with Williams, who finished with seven points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in the Grizzlies 91-84 win.

“Walking out to the court for the first time, it was like, crazy. Oh, okay. We got fans here. I forgot how it felt, honestly,” Williams said after not having played in front of fans since high school. “So it was super fun. My flow, my rhythm. I’m just letting it come to me. It was super fun. As the game kept going, I kind of got more comfortable.”

Monday also marked the debut of the Grizzlies other first round selection in this summer’s NBA Draft.

Santi Aldama scored four points in his Grizz debut.