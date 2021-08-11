Williams builds on debut in loss to Heat

LAS VEGAS — Grizzlies top draft pick Ziaire Williams building on his NBA Summer League debut.

After scoring just seven points against Brooklyn, Williams filled it up for a team high 19 in a double overtime loss to Miami on Wednesday.

Williams was 6 for 10 from the field, knocking down 4 3-pointers including one on the final minutes that gave the Grizzlies an 86-84 lead.

Williams was one of five Grizzlies in double figures. Sean McDermott also had 19. 16 for Desmond Bane. 14 for Xavier Tillman and John Konchar had 12.

Max Strus had 32 in the Heat’s 97-94 double overtime win.