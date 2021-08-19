Who will step up behind Austin at wide receiver for the Tigers?

Wide Receiver Calvin Austin III (4) during the Memphis vs. Temple Football game on 10242020.

MEMPHIS — While most of the preseason talk out at the U of M has centered on who is going to be the number-1 quarterback and the number-1 running back, another area of concern, two weeks from the season opener, is who is going to step up behind number-one wide receiver Calvin Austin.

After a 1000-yard season and 11 touchdowns last year, both best in the American Athletic Conference, there is no doubt that Austin is the Tigers top offensive threat.

But after the transfer of Tahj Washington to USC, only Javon Ivory returns for the Tigers with any real experience and he has only 13 career catches.

There is a lot of youngsters and new faces amongst the receivers.

So who’s going to step up out wide?

“Who is it?  I don’t know. The message on day one of camp or really, the night before camp started was go out there and compete, cause everything you do is an evaluation,” said Tigers receivers coach David Glidden.  “At the end of the day and at the end of camp, there’s going to be decisions that have to be made and they decide that a lot more than we do.”

“I can go on and on.  I’m not going to lie, we have a lot of depth in that receiver room,” said Tigers receiver Calvin Austin.  “Each practice, competitive.  Each guy making big plays here and there.  That’s what you love to see.” 

