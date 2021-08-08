WGC: St. Jude patients were back as honorary pin flag caddies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Since 1970, the tournament has raised more than $50 million for St. Jude children’s research hospital, helping ensure patients’ families never receive a bill and can focus solely on helping their child.

And after not being able to last year, a few St. Jude patients were back Sunday acting as honorary pin flag caddies for the final holes.

“I think more so than anywhere else here in Memphis and St. Jude,” said Rory McIlroy. “There’s a real, you feel the difference it makes when you see the kids and you can talk to the kids and you just think about what they’ve went through. It sort of makes a bogey or a birdie on the last not really mean anything.”