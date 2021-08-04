WGC: Collin Morikawa stresses the importance of rest following Tokyo Olympics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Wednesday morning Pro-Am allowed the golfers to get acclimated with the course at TPC Southwind.

And, the big names took advantage like former Memphis winner Dustin Johnson along with fan favorite Phil Mickelson — all looking to build on their past successes at Southwind.

“I’ve had a lot of success here,” Johnson said. “I always love coming back here and playing, obviously now it’s the WGC, but I’ve played even before that. But yeah, it’s a place where I’ve got a lot of good memories. I feel like the course sets up well for me. It’s a good track, you got to get to hit a lot of good golf shots in order to play well.”

Following the 9-hole Pro-Am, players were able to get a few last practice rounds in before competition is set to begin Thursday.

“I think it’s a really good golf course,” said Jordan Spieth. “I probably would have played here every year had it not been where it was in the schedule. So, coming in playing quite a bit better the last six, seven months versus the form I was coming in previous years, I’m excited to kind of step up confidently in this golf course.”

A few of the big names, especially the ones that competed in Tokyo just last week, didn’t even want to think about the miles they’ve racked up recently competing. Collin Morikawa said he’s going back to the room early tonight, to get a good night’s rest.

“I’m not a grinder, you’re not going to see my out there Wednesday, this afternoon, out there until 5 p.m. I’m going to do my actual practice after I finish my pro-am early, do a little more practice and get some rest,” said Morikawa. “I’ve slept great the past two days, even coming back from Tokyo, being – I think it’s a 14 hour time difference. I’ve still slept really good, I’ve gotten my rest. I feel great, but I think it’s because I know that I’m here to win. I’m here to compete. I’m not here just to tack it on my career to say that I’ve competed in another WGC. I want to bring everything I have that I’ve brought in the last kind of month and a half of golf here this week to Memphis.”

Tee off for Round 1 begins Thursday at 9:15 a.m.