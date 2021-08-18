Wallace to join Hardaway’s staff as assistant coach

Detroit Pistons’ Rasheed Wallace smiles sitting on the bench during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in a preseason basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2007, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

MEMPHIS — For Penny Hardaway, it is all about timing and the timing couldn’t be better for adding another former NBA star to his coaching staff.

On the same day prized recruit Emoni Bates is in Memphis, on campus for an official visit with the Tigers, Hardaway adds 16-year NBA veteran Rasheed Wallace as an assistant coach.

In what’s a reunion of sorts for the four-time All Star who played for six NBA teams including six seasons in Detroit where he helped the Pistons win the 2004 NBA title.

The head coach on that team, Larry Brown.

Hardaway’s other offseason coaching acquisition.

This will be Wallace’s first college coaching job after spending one season with the Pistons as an assistant back in 2014 and coaching high school hoops in North Carolina since 2019.

But by brand name alone, this is another solid hire for Hardaway, who continues to make good on his pledge to piece together an NBA-type staff that elite level recruits can learn from.