Wallace leaves Grizzlies for Rockets

HOUSTON — After spending 14 years with the Grizzlies, many as General Manager of the franchise, Chris Wallace is leaving Memphis to become the Director of Scouting for the Houston Rockets.

Wallace was responsible for piecing together the Core Four which paved the way for seven straight playoff appearances for the Grizzlies, which included a trip to the 2013 Western Conference Finals.

The Grizzlies releasing this statement on Tuesday.

“Chris served 14 seasons with the Grizzlies organization, and as General Manager was responsible for assembling the ‘Core Four’ that helped lead the team to many significant milestones, including seven consecutive postseason appearances, the club’s first playoff series victory and a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

“We want to thank Chris for all he gave to the Grizzlies franchise as well as the City of Memphis. We wish him all the best in his new role with the Rockets.”

The Rockets have three first round picks in this month’s draft, including the number-two overall selection.