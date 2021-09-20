Vols try to end skid vs. Gators in Heupel’s first taste of one-sided rivalry

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE — The second season of Josh Heupel’s first season on Rocky Top kicks off this weekend with the start of SEC play and a rivalry that hasn’t been kind to any Tennessee coach since the Philip Fulmer days in Knoxville.

Tuning up for Florida with an easy 56-nothing win over Tennessee Tech, the Vols head to the Swamp in Gainesville to take on a Gators team that went toe to toe with number-one Alabama.

A Gators team that’s won 15 of the last 16 games between the two schools.

Despite almost zero success 2004, Memphian and former Cordova star and U-T senior offensive guard Jerome Carvin knows these are the kind of games you live for.

“It’s going to be a tough game, especially on the road in the SEC, it’s a very tough environment. But you love those types of games,” Carvin said. “That’s what you come to the SEC to play, play in tough environments and go get a win on the road.”

“I think our kids understand and are excited about this game. It means something to them,” said Tennessee coach Josh Heupel. “The challenge for us is you don’t have to do something extraordinary, you’ve just got to do the ordinary at a really high level. You process and your preparation has got to get you to kickoff and that’s what we’ve been stressing to our bunch.”