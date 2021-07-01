Vols land commit from 4-star point guard BJ Edwards

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE — Tennessee’s Rick Barnes continues to load up on some of the nation’s top talent, especially at point guard.

First with former Briarcrest star Kennedy Chandler this year and Thursday, Barnes and the Vols getting a pledge from four-star point guard B.J Edwards from right there in Knoxville.

The Knoxville Catholic product picking UT over offers from Florida, Georgia, Vandy and Virginia Tech among others.

The 6-3, 170-pounder averaged 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists as a junior and becomes the first Vols commit for the Class of 2022.

“This day means the world to me.  I’ve been waiting for it forever and just Go Vols.” Edwards said.  “I want to come in and win as many games as possible.  Win an SEC Championship and go far in the tournament.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise, costing drivers big bucks

Hit and Run Crash Caught on Camera

Hit and Run Crash

Hit and Run

Fireworks are in high demand

Coronado High Stripped Of Regional Basketball Title Over Tortilla Throwing Incident

More News