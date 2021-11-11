KNOXVILLE — Josh Heupel has done wonders in his first season on Rocky Top.

Now, Heupel and the Volunteers get a chance to really make a statement this weekend when Tennessee plays host to number one Georgia.

A Bulldogs team that’s won 15 of the last 21 meetings between the two teams.

A Bulldogs team which has yet to give up more than 13 points in any game this season but a Bulldogs team that hasn’t faced an offense like the Vols.

Tennessee coming in ranked 15th in the country, scoring over 38 points a game.

“Georgia is playing as well as anyone in the country. Personnel is really strong. All three levels of the defense and offensively, playing really efficient football,” Heupel said. “Quarterback is making plays. Play action pass, got to do a great job of having your eyes on your key. They are extremely physical up front and can run the football. Huge test for us and one that we are very excited about.”

“It is exciting man. It is another week though. It is still football at the end of the day. It does not matter what number is beside their name,” said Vols cornerback Alontae Taylor. “At the end of the day, it is who is going to go out there and play 60 minutes the hardest and execute at the highest level.”

It’s #1 Georgia at Tennessee, Saturday at 2:30 in a game you’ll see right here on News Channel 3.