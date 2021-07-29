Vols G Keon Johnson selected No. 21 to the Clippers

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

BROOKLYN, New York — Tennessee Volunteers guard Keon Johnson is headed to the Los Angeles Clippers with the 21st pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 186-pound Johnson started 17 games and was the second-leading scorer, averaging 11.3 points a game. Johnson averaged 12.1 points a game in Southeastern Conference play, including a career-best 27 in a win at Kentucky in February.

He also led Tennessee in charges drawn and was third with 1.1 steals per game.

The Clippers traded up to get Johnson from the New York Knicks at No. 21.

