Vols G Keon Johnson selected No. 21 to the Clippers

BROOKLYN, New York — Tennessee Volunteers guard Keon Johnson is headed to the Los Angeles Clippers with the 21st pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

With the 21st pick of the NBA Draft, the @nyknicks select Keon Johnson (@iamkeonjohnson)!



2021 #NBADraft presented by State Farm — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) July 30, 2021

The 6-foot-5, 186-pound Johnson started 17 games and was the second-leading scorer, averaging 11.3 points a game. Johnson averaged 12.1 points a game in Southeastern Conference play, including a career-best 27 in a win at Kentucky in February.

He also led Tennessee in charges drawn and was third with 1.1 steals per game.

The Clippers traded up to get Johnson from the New York Knicks at No. 21.