Vols don full pads for first time with season, just over three weeks away

KNOXVILLE– Josh Heupel wrapping up his first week of Fall camp over on Rocky Top by putting on the pads for the first time Tuesday.

Remember, time is at a premium for the Vols since they help kick off the college football season, three weeks from Thursday so it’s time to push the tempo…literally.

Heupel’s new offense is all about tempo, and not just for the skill guys.

The offensive lineman have also had to kick things up a notch but added depth has led to added competition on the o-line.

Something former Cordova star and Vols offensive guard Jerome Carvin knows will only make Tennessee better in the fall.

“It forces us to be consistent. Forces us to stack days and build consistency. I think it’s great,” Carvin said. “I think it’s great because the guys that play harder, the guys that play the best in practice will play in the games. The motto is the best five go out there and play. If you don’t play good in practice, you’re not going to play. I think it’s great.”

Tennessee opens the season Thursday, September 3rd at Neyland Stadium against Bowling Green.