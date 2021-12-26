NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WREG) — COVID-19 precautions are already affecting the Tennessee Vols in Nashville ahead of the Music City Bowl.

The official welcome party scheduled for Monday has been canceled. While neither team has reported COVID-19 issues, the bowl has opted to forgo its only joint player event during bowl week.

Josh Heupel said his non-vaccinated players have been extremely safe this entire season.

“We’ve been very fortunate and that our guys that are non vaccinated have done a great job of taking care of themselves. Throughout the entire year old will continue to follow the testing protocols set forth by the League. You know, you want your kids to be smart and how they handle themselves and make sure that they take care of themselves their teammates in their family.”

The Vols take on Purdue Thursday at 2 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.