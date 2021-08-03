Veatch likes where Tigers stand heading into another likely round of realignment

Athletic Director Laird Veatch, left, introduces Ryan Silverfield, right, as the new head coach for the Memphis Tigers football team.

MEMPHIS — With Texas and Oklahoma heading to the SEC, it seems the Big 12 is trying to cozy up to the Pac 12 with both conference commissioners meeting on Tuesday to discuss what they’re calling a strategic partnership.

I think it’s safe to assume the Big 12 is in trouble.

What does that mean for Memphis and the AAC?

That is sure to be a hot topic at AAC Media Days on Wednesday because it was talked about Tuesday night at the Memphis Zoo where the Highland Hundred hosted a Tiger Football Kickoff Party.

Head coach Ryan Silverfield and Athletic Director Laird Veatch were the special guests.

Silverfield gave his thoughts on realignment last week so, this time, we asked Veatch his thoughts on the subject with his Tigers and the conference in mind.

“All we can really do is focus on being the best we can. That’s something we’ve done a really good job with the last several years,” Veatch said. “We have really good football. Obviously, Penny has men’s basketball going. Hired a great new coach in Trina Merriweather. A lot of our other sports are doing well. The university is doing great on top of a very robust city that loves the Tigers. We’re in a good position, regardless of what happens.”