Vandy’s Kumar Rocker drafted No. 10 overall by Mets

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

DENVER, Colo. (WREG) — Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker was selected No. 10 overall by the New York Mets in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Rocker posted a 14-4 record on the mound this season, including a 3-1 in the NCAA Tournament. The junior right-hander notched 179 strikeouts on the campaign, becoming just the second player since 1988 to lead the nation in both strikeouts and wins in the same season.

The former National Freshman of the Year and Most Outstanding Player of the 2019 College World Series, Rocker has tallied 321 career strikeouts over his three years, good for fourth all-time in Vanderbilt history. His 179 strikeouts in 2021 tie him for the second-most in a single-season with teammate Jack Leiter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Former investigator weighs in on Summer Wells case

Trooper performs Heimlich on driver who tried to swallow bag of pot (courtesy: OSHP)

Investigation into child's death in Manitou Springs

Former Las Chamanas vocalist get to tell story of "Transfronterizx"

Returning to school safely

The "Forrest Gump" jump into Atchafalaya Basin

More News