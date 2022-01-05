NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The best and brightest of United States Figure Skating are lighting up Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville this week. Fans are flocking in to watch from all over the country for an opportunity to watch elite athletes compete for a national championship, as well as a chance to be part of Team USA!

However, with the Olympics just weeks away, and COVID-19 cases on the rise, the United States Figure Skating Association has tightened the rules for anyone entering the arena.

“It seems like it’s changed every day. Right now, we’re trying to react to keep a safe environment, and prioritize the safety for the athletes,” Scott Ramsey, President of the Nashville Sports Council, said. “Certainly, that’s led to the protocol changes for the spectators this weekend as well.”

All spectators over the age of five must have a vaccine card, or a negative PCR test taken within three days of entering the venue.

Everyone inside the building will need to mask up unless they’re actively eating or drinking. That goes for the athletes as well, until their blades touch the ice.

But even with COVID looming, the people behind the major event in Music City are hopeful that this week will be unforgettable for all the right reasons.

“We hope all the athletes come out safe and healthy,” Ramsey said. “Secondly, we hope we create the best atmosphere for the athletes who have trained their whole life to make the Olympic Team!”