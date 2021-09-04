University of Mississippi football head coach Lane Kiffin says he has COVID, will miss game

Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin stands with other public universities coaches and athletic staffs in calling for a change of the Mississippi state flag, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Several head coaches met with both Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Speaker Philip Gunn in addition to their lawmakers to lobby for a change. This current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Mississippi head football coach Lane Kiffin says he has a “breakthrough case” of COVID and won’t be traveling with the team for a game in Atlanta.

Kiffin made the announcement on social media.

“I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms,” he wrote.

Kiffin said there are no other cases to report or team members missing the game, but the team will be monitored closely. He credited his program’s commitment to vaccination for the lack of any other cases.

