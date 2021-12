MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a tweet Saturday morning, the Memphis Basketball team said that today’s game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.



In their tweet, they said that all tickets will be refunded at the original point-of-purchase.

Very latest from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville at @Memphis_MBB game with @Vol_Hoops has been canceled due to covid issue within the Tigers program. pic.twitter.com/vmE1FFcQuI — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) December 18, 2021

Today’s game against Tennessee has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program.



All tickets will be refunded via the original point-of-purchase, with processing times dependent of method of purchase. — Memphis Basketball (@Memphis_MBB) December 18, 2021

Vols coach Rick Barnes says this game will not be made up this year. — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) December 18, 2021

Game was called before the Tigers players arrived here at Bridgestone Arena pic.twitter.com/bYKRSE8dRn — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) December 18, 2021





