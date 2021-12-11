MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tevin Brown scored 22 points and Justice Hill added 20 with six assists as Murray State used a barrage of 3-point shots after halftime to defeat Memphis 74-72 on Friday night.

Brown made six 3-pointers and Hill five — each with four after halftime — as the Racers (8-1) made up a 14-point halftime deficit. Tyler Harris scored a bucket with five seconds left to help the Tigers pull within two, but they wouldn’t get another shot off.

KJ Williams had 13 points for Murray State (8-1), which won its fifth consecutive game. Carter Collins added 13 points.

Harris had 15 points for the Tigers (5-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games — a first in Penny Hardaway’s three-plus seasons as coach. Jalen Duren added 14 points and three assists.

“I feel like every game we play, Coach Penny puts in a game plan,” Harris said. “He over prepared us, you know, be ready for everything. It’s up to us to go out there and actually do it. Weren’t none of our losses on him. Every time we lost, he went over with us every scenario. It’s just discipline, weren’t not discipline. Couple games we go over game plans, you know coverages and the game starts and we don’t even do the coverages, we do other things. He gets us ready, it’s just up to us to be disciplined. All of our losses have been on us and not him.”