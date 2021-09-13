Two weeks in and Tigers boast one of the top offenses in college football

MEMPHIS — There were so many questions on that side of the football heading into the season but two weeks in and, getting ready to host their biggest home game of the year against Mississippi State Saturday, the Tigers are not only 2-and-0 but they boast one of the best offenses in all of college football.

Say what you want about the competition, but with a true freshman at quarterback and a redshirt freshman at running back and a reworked offensive line, the numbers are impressive.

The Tigers are number one in the country in total offense at over 633 yards a game.

Top ten in scoring and rushing offense.

13th in the country in passing thanks to Seth Henigan, who’s thrown for 682 yards and seven TDs in his first two career games.

Then there’s Brandon Thomas, who leads the country in rushing with not one, but two 70-plus yard touchdown runs against Arkansas State. That’s a first in school history.

“Am I surprised with how quickly Seth Henigan has come on? Look, we knew he was smart. We knew he was capable of making throws and running this offense. Surprised, no.” said Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield at his Monday press conference. “Just pleased with their growth and in essence, having a true freshman back there with Brandon Thomas, who really didn’t play much last year if at all. Surprised, kind of, but we’ve been fortunate since I’ve been at Memphis to have a lot of freshmen step up and play.”

“Basically everyone on the team has some experience,” said Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan. “So, just to know those guys have my back, it really puts confidence into me that I can play to the level that I’m supposed to and I’m expected to.”

Henigan and the Tigers’ stiffest test comes Saturday when the U of M plays host to unbeaten Mississippi State.