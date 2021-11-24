MEMPHIS — Speaking for the first time since being arrested in October and charged with defrauding the NBA’s health care plan, Tony Allen, the Grindfather has asked the Grizzlies to postpone his jersey retirement until next season.

In a video posted by Grind City Media, Allen said we can all celebrate next year and while he didn’t speak to the charges of which he’s pleaded not guilty, Allen did say he’s doing the work to address this case.

The Grizzlies had announced that they would retire Allen’s number 9 during the January 28th game against the Utah Jazz.