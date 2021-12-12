NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans were on the other side of a turnover-fest Sunday, getting four interceptions that helped them beat woeful Jacksonville 20-0 for their first home shutout in more than two decades.

Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown, Kristian Fulton and Buster Skrine picked off passes from rookie Trevor Lawrence, who hadn’t thrown multiple interceptions in a game since his NFL debut.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) falls to the turf after running out of the pocket against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown, left, celebrates his interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) chases Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) celebrates his interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer speaks with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the bench area during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee dominated Jacksonville’s offensive line. The Titans had been on the other end of turnover-filled games their previous two times out.

Jacksonville provided the perfect remedy for a two-game skid.