Titans at 90% vaccination rate but some are not happy with the process

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) yells during the first half an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. For the first time in years, quarterback is not an issue for the Titans. Tannehill earned a four-year, $118 million deal after going 9-4 as a starter coming off the bench, including 7-3 in the final 10 games of the regular season to turn around a 2-4 start. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

NASHVILLE — NFL training camps in full swing all over the NFL, including Nashville where it was day one of camp for the Tennessee Titans.

One of the hot topics, outside of the heat, the vaccination status of not only the Titans but every team around the league.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson saying the team has a 90-percent vaccination rate. It is unclear if those represent fully vaccinated players or players with at least one shot.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill says he is in the process of getting vaccinated but only because of the severe protocols in place for those players who don’t get the shot.

“The NFL’s kind of made it clear what they want to happen. You don’t fall in line, they’re going to make your life kind of miserable with all the protocols,” Tannehill said. “I think you’re seeing the trend is that most guys are getting vaccinated.”