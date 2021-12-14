MEMPHIS — If the Tigers are going to turn the tables on what, so far, has been a very disappointing season, there is no time like the present.

As in this week for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers, who get set to play two, Top 20 teams over the next five days, beginning Tuesday night against number-six Alabama inside FedExForum.

Losers of four straight to drop from top ten in the country to 5 and 4 on the season, the Tigers take on a Tide team that’s coming off wins over Gonzaga and Houston all while the U of M has lost four straight for the first time since 2017 and haven’t lost five in a row since Y2K.

That’s the year 2000.

With two SEC heavyweights, ‘Bama and Tennessee, up next on the schedule, the time is now for the Tigers and the time for talking about it…is over.

“Gotta keep working man. That’s all we can do. All I can do as a coach is keep working. Four games in a row, you’ve said every speech. You’ve said everything that needed to be said. I just have to keep pushing,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “As the leader, I just have to keep pushing us in the right direction. As far as getting out of a four game losing streak, I’ve never been here but I do know that I’m a fighter. I’ll figure it out.”

“We’ve had talks amongst each other like, we gotta do everything together because, when one person looks bad or the whole team, we all look bad when we start losing. We gotta stay together,” said Tigers guard Tyler Harris. “I feel like when we go on the court, we always think we’re going to win the game. Right now, in this season, everyone in the locker room, we still feel like we can win out.”