MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The U of M women’s soccer team is headed to the NCAA tournament for the 4th straight year after defeating South Florida for the AAC Tournament title.

“Our first goal was to win the regular season conference, which we weren’t able to do,” said Tigers midfielder Tanya Boychuk. “So, the second goal was to win the tournament and that was our goal from the beginning and to make it into the simply NCAA tournament as well.”

“This is a special group of kids,” Tigers head coach Brooks Monoghan said. “I’ve coached a lot of you know, a lot of great teams, a lot of wonderful groups of kids but just something different with this group. I mean, they’re all bought in. They give 110 percent and there’s really no issues. Just fun to be around and they love each other and they’re probably the tightest group that I’ve been a part of.”

The Tigers are hosting LSU in the first round. The last time the U of M hosted the opening round was back in 2018 at Mike Rose.

But, this year for the first time it’s going to be played on campus at the Park Avenue field.

“Being on campus and having our fans and our students come and support us, it’s a huge advantage and we can’t wait to just perform and put on a show for,” Boychuck said.

“I’s just nice to be able to play a big match like this because they’re able to sleep in their own bed and just, you know, be in their own routine and hopefully go out and perform in front of in front of the hometown crowd,” said Monoghan.

A hometown crowd that could witness history. A win Sunday would advance the Tigers to the second round of the NCAA tournament for the first time ever for this program.

The match is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at the Park Avenue Field on South Campus.