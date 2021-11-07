MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tigers secured their berth to the NCAA National Tournament with their American Athletic Conference Championship win over the Bulls of South Florida. The Tigers defeat the Bulls 3-0 in penalty kicks after 110 minutes of scoreless play.

After today’s game, Memphis moves to 13-4-2 for the season.

KEY MOMENTS

Memphis saw multiple chances in the opening half of play with near misses from Saorla Miller , Aubrey Mister , Mackenzie Bray and Jocelyn Alonzo .

, , and . Tanya Boychuk came out in the second half with no fear-getting off back-to-back shots that just missed the goal.

came out in the second half with no fear-getting off back-to-back shots that just missed the goal. Through regulation play, Memphis recorded 12 shots, half of them just nearly missing the post or crossbar.

South Florida put six shots on-goal during the opening 90 minutes, all saved by Elizabeth Moberg .

. After looking at no score through two overtimes, Memphis and South Florida would go to penalty kicks where Boychuk, Miller and Alonzo would all net their attempts while Moberg made two big saves and saw Katie Kitching’s attempt soar over top of the net to give the Tigers the 3-0 win in penalty kicks.

NOTABLES

Moberg made seven saves during the match and three in penalty kicks.

This is the team’s 11 th shutout this season.

shutout this season. Memphis outshot South Florida 15-14.

This is the second AAC Tournament Championship the team has won in Tampa. The first coming back in 2018 against South Florida.

Moberg, Miller, Kimberley Smit, Caroline Duncan and Haylee Spray were all named to the AAC All-Tournament Team.

UP NEXT

· The selection show for the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Selection Show airs Monday, Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m. CT. on ncaa.com

· Memphis will learn where, when and who they will play in the opening round of the NCAA National Tournament.