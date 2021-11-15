MEMPHIS — Thanks to the play of prized freshman and AAC Freshman of the Week Emoni Bates, the Memphis Tigers are off to a 2-and-0 start this season and move up in this week’s A.P. Poll.

Still not top ten…but close….moving from 12th last week to 11th this week as the Tigers get set to take on Saint Louis Tuesday night.

The top three in this week’s poll, unchanged, Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas followed by Michigan and Villanova,

Six through ten has Purdue, Duke, Texas, Baylor and Illinois.

There’s the Tigers at 11.

Kentucky is the first of six SEC teams in the poll at #13 followed by Alabama at 14.

Houston, out of the American, is 15th with Arkansas 16th, the Vols 17th behind SEC freshman of the week Kennedy Chandler.

Like Tennessee, Auburn up one to 21 with the Florida Gators cracking the poll this week at number 24.