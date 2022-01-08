MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis offense struggled to find their groove today as the Mustangs of SMU held the Tigers to just 18 first half points and ended up handing Memphis the 63-44 loss.

Following today’s game, Memphis moves to 9-4 overall and 0-2 in AAC play.

It was a rough start to the Tigers, finding themselves down 11-1 after the first media timeout.

Memphis would get back-to-back three-pointers from Maya Stovall and Alana Davis to cut their deficit to 15-9, but SMU would add in another bucket with 31 seconds left in the quarter and take the 17-9 game into the second quarter.

In almost identical fashion, the Mustang defense held the Memphis offense quiet in the second frame of play and pushed their lead out to 32-18 at the half.

SMU’s offense continued to push through the Memphis defense in the third quarter, taking a 57-35 lead into the final 10 minutes of play.

The Tigers found a spark to open the fourth quarter, going on a 7-0 run that included baskets from Jamirah Shutes, Makaiya Brooks and Lanetta Williams to cut their deficit to 15. But, the SMU lead was too much for Memphis to make a comeback and they faced the 63-44 loss.

Jamirah Shutes led the way for Memphis with nine points and nine rebounds while Emani Jefferson and Alana Davis both added in seven points.

The Tigers will be back in action next weekend when they travel to Kansas to take on Wichita State on Sunday afternoon. Memphis will then head south to New Orleans to face-off against the Green Wave of Tulane on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.