MEMPHIS – No surprise here.

After three straight losses, the Memphis Tigers have tumbled out of the polls, just two weeks after working their way into the nation’s top ten thanks to a 5-and-0 start.

The latest loss, Saturday down in Oxford where the Rebels took down the Tigers 67-63 leading Penny Hardaway to again, call out his veteran players…but not by name.

Hardaway says he’s going to play the players that ‘care’, moving forward.

One of those guys is freshman forward Josh Minott, who provided a spark for the Tigers in the first half down in Oxford when he picked up five points and five boards before the break.

Minott says despite being a freshman, he’s going to do whatever it takes to help turn this thing around.

“I feel like if I just, almost, knock the first domino over in terms of bringing us together, I feel like we can just continue to progress. Just come together as a team,” Minott said. “I might not be the biggest domino but I feel like a small one can have enough force to knock over all the bigger dominoes. Just bring us together, which is really what we need right now.”

“Josh, basically, had his coming out party today, in a big game, on the road against an SEC team,” said Penny Hardaway. “I’m locked in and focused on the guys now, only, that want to play for the city, that want to play for the school and then want to help each other. Cheer for each other. Help each other get better.”

The Tigers return to action on Friday when they host Murray State at FedExForum.