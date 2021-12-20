HONOLULU – The Tiger football team is getting used to its new surroundings.

After arriving in Hawaii on Sunday, the U of M continuing its bowl prep with their first practice in the Islands on Monday, practicing at a local high school on the outskirts of Honolulu and somehow trying to keep their focus on football while surrounded by some of the most breathtaking beauty on the planet.

“The view from my balcony is amazing,” said Tigers Tight End Sean Dyles. “It’s something, in Houston, we don’t get to see that often. The muddy water of the Galveston Gulf Coast. Yeah, it’s amazing.”

“We’re obviously overwhelmed by the beauty of this place, everything that is has to offer. We also understand our focus has to be on the game,” said Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield. “We also know the Hawaii team is used to the things that we’re not used to such as the heat, the time change. All those things, the beaches. Gotta continue to make sure we’re dialed in on what’s really important here. Reality of it, none of this matters if we go home empty handed.”

The Tigers take on Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl Friday, Christmas Eve.