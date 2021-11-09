MEMPHIS — Emoni Bates scored 17 points in his collegiate debut, Jalen Duren and Lester Quinones added 15 apiece and No. 12 Memphis beat Tennessee Tech 89-65 in the season opener for both teams.

The Tigers got 12 points from DeAndre Williams, who was 6 of 7 from the floor.

Memphis (1-0) shot 55.6% for the game.

The Tigers started a season with a load of promise bolstered by the number one recruiting class in the country, centered on Bates and Duren. Memphis also returned a core of veterans to complement the freshmen.

In case you missed it @FedExForum, no worries–@JWoodsWREG has you covered with a look at night one/game one of a new @Memphis_MBB season. The highlights from the Tigers 89-65 win over Tenn Tech. pic.twitter.com/DkXoNPBsli — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) November 10, 2021

Mamoudou Diarra led Tennessee Tech (0-1) with 11 points.