MEMPHIS — Desperation going in. Domination coming out.

After four straight losses, the Memphis Tigers played their best game of the season and overwhelmed the sixth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide for the program’s first win over a Top Ten team since March 2014.

DeAndre Williams scored a game high 20 points to go along with six assists as the U of M closed the first half on an 8-0 run to take a 37-32 lead to the lockers and never looked back.

Tyler Harris hit back to back 3’s to push the Tigers lead to 19 and Memphis cruised from there, beating Bama 92-78 to give Penny Hardaway not only a signature win, but maybe, a defining win for this Tiger team.

Landers Nolley got the Tigers off to a hot start, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the first half. Lester Quinones scored all 12 of his points, after halftime as the U of M put the clamps on the Crimson Tide. The Tigers scored 29 points on 20 Alabama turnovers.

Jalen Duren finishing with 14 points on 7 of 9 shooting.

Memphis heads to Nashville on Saturday to take on #18 Tennessee for its second Top 20 game of the week.