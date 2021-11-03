MEMPHIS — After a much needed bye week, the Tigers get set to kick off the final third of the season Saturday when the U of M hosts 23rd-ranked and once beaten SMU.

It is a a rematch of one of the best games in Tigers’ history.

Two years ago, the Tigers knocked off unbeaten SMU in a Top 25 showdown at the Liberty Bowl just hours after ESPN’s College Game Day took over Beale Street in downtown Memphis.

The Tigers went to the Cotton Bowl back in 2019.

This year, playing in any bowl game is not a guarantee, leaving the Tigers with a lot to play for in this month of November., when this team usually plays its best football.

The U of M has won 17 straight November games dating back to 2016.

“You want to keep that confidence. You want to keep going and not lay down because the season’s not over,” said Tigers safety Quindell Johnson. “You just gotta find a ‘want to’. Just find something inside you to go even harder because you never what’s going to happen in these last four weeks.”

The Tigers and Mustangs kick off at 11 am Saturday morning.