Tigers planning for full capacity in 2021-22

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Athletics has announced it is moving forward with plans to operate its venues at full capacity in the upcoming 2021-22 athletic year, the university said via a press release.

U of M said the plan is in accordance with Shelby County Health Department Directive No. 21. Full capacity will include the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, FedExForum and Elma Roane Fieldhouse, along with Larry O. Finch Center and the venues located on Park Avenue Campus.

Memphis said at the Liberty Bowl, fans will not be required to wear masks outdoors, rather only in indoor common areas, which is subject to change as the season approaches. Additional information will be available in the coming months.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming all of our fans back to games in the fall,” Memphis Director of Athletics Laird Veatch said in the press release. “We appreciate the guidance of the Shelby County Health Department in navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 15 months, and we will continue to stay apprised of any new developments and work closely with our partners to operate our venues safely.”

Additionally, the University of Memphis said the deadline to renew existing football season tickets has been extended to Tuesday, June 8.

For more information on ticket renewal, click here.