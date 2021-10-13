DALLAS — AAC Media Days tipped off Wednesday with Penny Hardaway’s Tigers making up 40-percent of the preseason all-conference teams.

Landers Nolley and Jalen Duren named first team all AAC.

Duren also tabbed the league’s rookie of the year while fellow five star Emoni Bates and DeAndre Williams were named to the second team.

Tigers picked 2nd in preseason poll and put four on All AAC teams with Jalen Duren tabbed Rookie of the Year. https://t.co/T0Rz9jD8kb — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) October 13, 2021

But despite having four of the ten players on the preseason teams, the Tigers picked to finish second to Houston in the AAC Preseason poll.

The Cougars losing a ton from their Final Four team.

The Tigers adding a ton.

Maybe the coaches are waiting for the tigers to prove things…on the court.